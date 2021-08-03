CCPD auctioning 101 vehicles, motorcycles, trailers, and a boat this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Impound Lot is hosting an auction this weekend.

According to the CCPD blotter, 101 motorcycles, cars, pickups, trailers, and a boat will be up for auction.

The auction will be held this Saturday, August 7 at 10 a.m. at the Corpus Christi Police Department Impound Lot located at 5485 Greenwood. Beforehand, on Friday, there will be a viewing of the auctionable items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Along with the onsite auction sale, there will also be a live online webcast.

Only registered bidders will be allowed to view the vehicles. Register here.

Organizers say no purses or backpacks are allowed during the viewing and facemasks, face coverings, and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Only 18 and up are allowed to attend.

