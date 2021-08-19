CCPD arrests and charges four women with prostitution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four women have been arrested and charged with prostitution as part of an anti-prostitution sting that targeted people that solicit online.

A 36-year-old, 42-year-old, and two 30-year women solicited an undercover Corpus Christi police officer for sex acts in exchange for money, according to the CCPD blotter.

The arrests were made Saturday, with help from the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division.

None of the four women arrested elected to participate in the Red Cord Initiative, which is a prostitution diversion program aimed to provide practical and emotional support for those involved in prostitution. Since 2013, Red Cord has provided case management, health services, job training, substance abuse treatment, clothing, housing, counseling, and other social services for those who elect to participate. Throughout the program's history, 405 men and women have been arrested for prostitution during these operations, 160 have qualified for the program, and 35 have graduated from the program. Those who complete the program have their cases dismissed by the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office.

The Red Cord Initiative is possible due to a partnership between the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, social service organizations, the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office and the Corpus Christi Police Department, and is funded entierly through donations.

Learn more about the program here.

"Although often inaccurately referred to as a 'victimless' crime, prostitution is inextricably linked to multiple other crimes including assault, human trafficking, sexual abuse, drug abuse, and the spread of sexually transmitted infectious disease," says CCPD. "Neighborhoods where prostitution is prevalent experience a drastic degradation of the quality of life that citizens expect and deserve. The Corpus Christi Police Department will continue to collaborate with all government and private entities to combat prostitution and help accomplish our mission of working with the community to reduce crime, reduce the fear of crime and enhance public safety."

