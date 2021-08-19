Austin City Limits festival will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits music festival has announced that it will require that festival-goers provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test in order to attend its upcoming event.

Organizers announced Thursday that anyone attending the fest must have “a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test result” obtained within 72 hours of the festival.

A printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend ACL Festival 2021. The negative COVID-19 printed test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of attending ACL Festival. pic.twitter.com/nImWKZORY0 — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 19, 2021

The annual festival will take place during the weekends of Oct. 1 and 8 across Austin.

“Patrons who are fully vaccinated may show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination instead of proof of negative test,” organizers said. “Please note that vaccination is not required to attend ACL Festival.”

The announcement comes after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring vaccine and mask orders mandates across Texas. Abbott has also threatened the liquor license of any establishment or concert venue that issues COVID-19 mandates.

ACL organizers promised that more information related to masks will be released closer to the festival's scheduled dates.

Among the headliners who are set to appear this year at the festival include Miley Cyrus, George Strait, Billie Eilish and Tyler, the Creator.

ACL joins other music festivals such as Wisconsin's Summerfest, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo in requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test.

