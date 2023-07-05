CCPD arrest report: Man charged with murder after 'fight' led to South Side shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is charged with murder after a "fight" on Monday night led to the alleged shooting death of 35-year-old Ricardo Escobar Cardona.

37-year-old Jonathan Solarte was arrested early Monday morning and charged with murder after Cardona died of his injuries at Bay Area Hospital on Monday, according to a Corpus Christi Police Departmentarrest report.

The report states just after midnight on Monday officials were dispatched to the 6600 block of Spurs Nation Drive for a shooting.

According to the report, officers arrived on-scene and found two men on the front lawn..

Solarte tried to flag down officials as they approached the home.

"I called out to Jonathan and he stated that I needed to go inside to help someone," the report states."I asked him who the shooter was and he stated he was the shooter."

Officials then put Solarte in custody before going inside the home.

According to the report, officials followed noises to the back of the home where they found a woman crying over Cardona, who was lying on the ground.

Officials checked Cardona and said they found a "gunshot wound to the left side of (his) chest."

Cardona was taken to hospital for treatment and later died of his injuries, thereport states.

Officials spoke with Solarte while he was in custody in the police unit, who said that "he was trying to defend himself and that he was struggling with Ricardo at the time he was shot."

"Jonathan also stated that Ricardo barged into his home and began to threaten him," the report states.

Officials interviewed Christian Escobar — the man who was also outside the home — and Martha Sanchez, the woman found with Cardona.

Escobar said Cardona was let into the home and when Cardona got to the home "everything was okay," as they started talking.

According to the report, Sanchez said while Solarte and Cardona were talking before they started to argue.

Sanchez said she tried to break up the fight, either fell or got knocked down to the ground, and "she heard a gunshot then saw Ricardo fall."

"She stated that she did not see what exactly happened when the gun went off," the report states.

Solarte was transported to the CCPD main station to be interviewed, and then transported to the city detention center.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.