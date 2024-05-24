CCPD: 13-year-old male shot and killed, 17-year-old male arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 13-year-old juvenile male was shot and killed by a 17-year-old male on the city's west side Thursday evening.

Officials from the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a shooting call on Thursday, May 23, around 5:10 p.m. on the 4000 block of Gloria Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, a deceased 13-year-old juvenile male was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Nicholas Hernandez, 17, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $750,000.00 bond, police say.

"Several involved subjects stated that Nicholas Hernandez was the only subject outside with the 13-year-old victim at the time the shooting occurred. The involved parties also stated that after the incident, Hernandez then cut off his ankle monitor before fleeing the scene with a handgun believed to have been used during the incident," a police report stated.

Police received information that Hernandez was hiding out at the Wiggins Apartments near 19th and Ruth.

"Officers located an apartment and attempted to knock on the door. After several minutes, Hernandez jumped from a second-story window and fled the scene on foot as officers gave chase. After a foot pursuit Hernandez was located hiding under a house in the 1000 block of 23rd Street," stated a police report.

Officers were able to remove Hernandez from underneath the house without incident and then booked him to the Nueces County jail for processing.

Police have not released any additional information on the city's latest homicide. This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.