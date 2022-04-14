CCPD: 10-year-old child hit by a car on Flynn Parkway

The Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed a child, approximately 10 years old, was hit by a vehicle at the 5700 block of Flynn Parkway on Thursday.

Police responded to the call of the incident at approximately 3:13 p.m.

The child was conscious, breathing and in a lot of pain, and was sent to the hospital, officers said.

Officials said they are still unsure whether the vehicle was speeding or not. The driver was cited for the incident, although it is unclear what the citation was for.

