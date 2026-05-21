CCISD's Veterans Memorial High School seniors celebrated the traditional "Senior Walk" at Mireles Elementary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial High School seniors experienced an emotional moment as they returned to their former school, Mireles Elementary, for the traditional "Senior Walk."

Dressed in cap and gown, the soon-to-be graduates walked the halls where it all began, greeted by applause and cheers from students and teachers.

Many said the moment reminded them of how much they have grown and everything they have overcome to reach their senior year.

"The simple fact of being back here and seeing how the environment has definitely changed, and how much I have actually changed... It really takes me back; it makes me feel like I'm a kid again," Michael DeLuna, a Veterans Memorial senior, said.

For others, the return brought fond childhood memories shared with classmates.

"It feels great, because we all share memories. And I just remember playing with everyone during recess; it's really very nice," Isabella Deases, a Veterans Memorial student, said.

These types of activities will continue throughout the week at various elementary schools.

Veterans Memorial High School's graduation will be Saturday, May 30, at the Hilliard Center.

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