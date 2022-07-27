CCISD working to hire more teachers amid shortage

According to The Texas Tribune, some reasons for the Texas teacher shortage include health and safety concerns during the pandemic, being overworked and underpaid. The Tribune reports retired teachers haven't received a cost of living raise since 2004 and with inflation increasing, it is getting worse. For the 2021-22 school year Texas employed over 370,000 teachers, the most it's ever had.

Debbie Cruz the CCISD Chief Human Resources officer said the district has about an 86% teacher retention rate. One of the things the district has done for their employees is offer financial incentives to those seeking a teacher certification. She said or the upcoming school year they've hired 150 teachers. Some from out of country and they have 100 vacancies left to fill.

“Areas that are really the most critical where we have those shortages which is in bilingual education, and special education classrooms and we are seeing that really nationwide. But those positions we are actively recruiting for and all are really really critical for the first day of school," said Cruz.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the formation of the Teacher Vacancy Task Force to increase numbers. Its scheduled to meet in August.

CCISD said it's actively recruiting teachers and staff. To apply to work for CCISD click here.

The first day of school is August 9, 2022.