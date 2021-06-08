CCISD will return to complete in-person learning for 2021-22

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District will return to in-person learning for all students for the 2021-22 school year when school opens for fall classes on Aug. 10.

The district monitored the status of funding for virtual schooling via Texas House Bill 1468, which did not pass prior to the May 31 end of the 87th Texas Legislature. Without state funding, plans for a virtual option have been paused indefinitely.

“From our experience during the pandemic as well as with students who —prior to the pandemic— experienced chronic absenteeism, we know the vast majority of our students learn best in the classroom,” Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. “While we would have appreciated the opportunity to offer a virtual academy for those who expressed interest, we look forward to seeing everyone on campus. With vaccinations widely available for those 12 and older and infection rates down significantly nationwide, we are confident about offering a safe, in-person environment.”

The district will continue to encourage vaccinations and self-screening and is producing a reopening guide for the 2021-2022 school year. A draft of the guide will be available for review and public comment later this summer. The guidance will include encouraging the continued use of face masks for all unvaccinated persons, although masking will not be required, in accordance with the governor’s executive order.

Registration is now open for pre-K, kindergarten and new students at ccisd.us.

