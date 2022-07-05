CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi ISD will have a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Weldon Gibson Elementary School as part of the voter approved 2020 bond.

A CCISD press release stated that the new campus will be built on the same grounds as the current campus and will include collaborative work spaces, accommodate modern technology and will feature many new security systems.

The groundbreaking will take place at the Gibson Elementary School Pavilion at 5723 Hampshire Rd. on Thursday at 9 a.m.