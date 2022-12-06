CCISD: Viral allegations against Garcia Elementary employee declared to be false

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News wants those of you who have contacted us to know we hear your pleas for answers and will work to find out what we can regarding the allegations against a Garcia Elementary employee.

We also want you to know – we feel it's irresponsible of us to report details of allegations until we have all the appropriate information.

KRIS 6 News asked Corpus Christi Independent School District to clarify what led them to the conclusion that the allegations were false, and the district says it will not release more than the statement it put on social media on Sunday.

KRIS 6 News also spoke with a parent who made the allegations in a TikTok video, and rest assured, we are digging for answers, but we will only report what we know to be accurate, and that may take some time.

For more information on the allegations against the Garcia Elementary employee, visit their Facebook page to see the statement CCISD released.