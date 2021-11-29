CCISD vaccine clinics continue through December

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anyone who is 5 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine at several CCISD elementary-school locations.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District said it is partnering with the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District to provide vaccines to the public. Upcoming clinics will take place at 15 elementary school campuses in the area.

Parental consent is required for students under the age of 18. Parents are strongly encouraged to accompany their child to the vaccine clinic.

Tuesday, health officials will be at Calk-Wilson Elementary School from 3-6 p.m. The school is located at 3925 Ft. Worth St.

Pre-registration for these clinics is encouraged. Click here to pre-register for any of the vaccine clinics being put on by CCISD and the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.

You can find a full list of vaccine clinic locations, dates and times here.