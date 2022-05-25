CCISD uses vestibules, police presence, fencing to help protect students

In light of Tuesday’s tragic events at a Uvalde elementary school, KRIS 6 News has received calls into the newsroom from concerned parents and community members on what's being done in our schools to keep kids safe.

Corpus Christi Independent School District Superintendent Roland Hernandez said he and his staff have made it a priority to address safety concerns using the money from multiple bond measures to focus on safety protocols, better communication, and increased awareness.

After Tuesday's mass shooting, these measures are more important than ever.

"Communicating to our police officers who we have within our own system at CCISD,” he said. “And we've always had a good relationship with CCPD to make sure they are visible throughout the area. I think that's been the biggest thing that can help. And we made it a priority to put safety vestibules in every single school and then the perimeter fencing."

Hernandez also said schools will have an increased police presence on and around campus as a precaution.

He also said CCISD police chief Kirby Warnke has reached out to Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper and Corpus Christi Police Department police chief Michael Markle have offered assistance in line with the district's active-shooter plan.

At other districts in the area, Flour Bluff ISD said it’ll increase security on school campuses, and at Tuloso-Midway ISD, all schools in the district will be on lockout until May 27, the last day of school.