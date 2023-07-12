CCISD summer job fair filled hundreds of positions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With a packed parking lot and lines of hundreds of people through the doors, potential CCISD employees eagerly waited for their turn to meet with some of the district's elementary, middle, and high schools.

CCISD held its summer job fair Wednesday morning at Veterans Memorial High School.

"Turnout's fantastic. In just my department alone, we’ve already made recommendations for several people," CCISD Chief of Police Kirby Warnke said.

CCISD is the largest single employer in the Corpus Christi area. At the job fair, the district filled 247 positions, even hiring some on the spot. Those include:

9 – Secondary Teachers

7 – Elementary Teachers

9 - Transportation

12 – Facilities and Operations

10 – Police/Security

22 – Food Services

78 – Subs

(Not Counting Paras)

Applicants came in with resumes and high hopes and left with the first steps into their future.

Magdalena Shultz was one of those applicants. She went ready to start her next teaching assignment.

"I think it's beneficial for people who are not familiar with the area to come out and get a strong hold on what’s out here in Corpus Christi," Shultz said.

The job fair was also beneficial for those wanting to slow down. Gloria Martinez worked with Parent Involvement for the last 11 years with CCISD and recently retired. However, she went to the job fair with something new in mind.

"When I heard there were so many openings in the district, I decided to come back, but I decided to do subbing, and it was so easy. I applied, and I got hired, so I start orientation next week on Tuesday," Gloria Martinez said

For those who couldn't attend, CCISD still has positions open on their website.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.