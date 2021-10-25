CCISD schools celebrating 'Red Ribbon Week'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you see a large caravan of law enforcement officials driving around this week, there’s no need to worry.

It's “Red Ribbon Week,” and Corpus Christi ISD police are leading other area agencies in a special parade.

They turned out early Monday morning outside of Oak Park Elementary.

Red Ribbon Week is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation.

And Corpus Christi ISD continues to educate students with the annual campaign.

Starting today, they are participating in a parade with local and state law enforcement agencies.

“Being drug free, making good choices goes along with being safe, knowing who to go to when you are feeling safe all those types of things encompass Red Ribbon Week when they're really young,” Oak Park Elementary School principal Laura Perales said. “And for our older students, we do talk about making good choices.”

Corpus Christi ISD police and other agencies will be driving by area schools every day this week.