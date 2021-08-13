CCISD reports 245 new COVID-19 cases the first week of school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following the first week of school, the Corpus Christi Independent School District reports there were 245 new COVID-19 cases infecting students and staff.

According to the school district website, the number of student COVID-19 cases increased to 222 while staff reported 23 cases.

As stated by the CCISD COVID-19 website, Carroll High School still has the highest amount of student cases.

The schools reporting no new cases are the Adult Learning Center, Branch Academy, Cullen Middle School, ECDC, Fannin Elementary School, Jones Elementary School, Mary Grett Transition Center, the Student Support Center, Woodlawn Elementary.

