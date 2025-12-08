CCISD police officers spread holiday cheer with stuffed animal deliveries to elementary students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD police officers are taking on a special holiday mission this week, delivering stuffed animals to elementary school children across the district in a three-day operation that kicked off this morning.

The officers made their first stop at Metro Elementary School of Design, where students erupted in cheers and excitement as they received their cuddly gifts. The scene was one of joyful chaos as children waved their new stuffed animals in the air.

"Our officers here at CCISD are the best. They always find the donations for our kids in order to give a little extra something for the holiday spirit," said Justin Milner, principal of Metro Elementary School of Design.

Milner said the impact on students is immediate and heartwarming.

"It always, I mean you see behind me, you see the kids having a blast with the little stuffed animals, things like that so it's awesome," Milner said.

Among the popular gifts was a squeaky owl that had one student completely captivated, demonstrating the simple joy these donations bring to young children.

The police department will continue their deliveries Tuesday and Wednesday, visiting other CCISD elementary schools to distribute hundreds more stuffed animals. All of the toys being delivered during this holiday initiative were donated by PetSmart.

