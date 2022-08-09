CCISD police chief talks campus safety ahead of new school year

CORPUS CHRISTI — At Monday’s Corpus Christi Independent School District board meeting, CCISD police chief, Kirby Warnke briefed board members on safety measures they’ve implemented on campus.

“We are working hard to keep our campuses safe,” Warnke said. “We have very safe schools and we want to keep it that way.”

Warnke said Governor Greg Abbott gave an extensive checklist of things he wanted school districts to do before the first day of classes.

Warnke was happy to report that CCISD completed that list.

“One of the most important ones is a physical check of every exterior lock in CCISD which is a tall order because we have few,” Warnke said.

He said work orders were placed for locks that had any issues and the district will do weekly checks of every exterior lock.

“A shout out to our director of facilities and operations cause he has a bigger staff than I do,” Warnke said. “And so his team checked it out and I created the form and we had a check and balance.”

Warnke said they also did partial school safety audits and planned all of the safety drills for the school year.

