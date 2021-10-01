Local schools delayed because of inclement weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several local schools will be delayed because of inclement weather on Friday morning.

The Corpus Christi, Tuloso-Midway, Robstown and West Oso schools all will be delayed.

CCISD will operate with a two-hour delay this morning because of the rainy conditions.

Employees also have a two-hour delay unless otherwise instructed by their supervisor.

Robstown and West Oso will start classes at 10 a.m.

And for Tuloso-Midway, the primary and intermediate schools will begin at 10 a.m. and middle and high schools will start at 10:30 a.m. Staff is expected to report at 9:30 a.m. Students will be accepted at their schools at 9:45 a.m. and will be held in the gym or cafeteria until classes begin.