Local schools delayed because of inclement weather

CCISD, Robstown, West Oso among delays
KRIS file photo.
CCISD parents are wondering if virtual learning could return to the district.
Posted at 6:15 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 07:50:59-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several local schools will be delayed because of inclement weather on Friday morning.

The Corpus Christi, Tuloso-Midway, Robstown and West Oso schools all will be delayed.

CCISD will operate with a two-hour delay this morning because of the rainy conditions.

Employees also have a two-hour delay unless otherwise instructed by their supervisor.

Robstown and West Oso will start classes at 10 a.m.

And for Tuloso-Midway, the primary and intermediate schools will begin at 10 a.m. and middle and high schools will start at 10:30 a.m. Staff is expected to report at 9:30 a.m. Students will be accepted at their schools at 9:45 a.m. and will be held in the gym or cafeteria until classes begin.

