Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

CCISD offering free summer meals to students, non-students ages 18 and younger

Established in 1968, the initiative is part of the United States Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program (SFSP)
items.[0].image.alt
USDA
PHOTO: A school lunch from Catoctin Elementary School, in Leesburg, VA, Photo Date: 5/1/2017 (<b>Image License</b><br/>Photo: USDA)
PHOTO: A school lunch
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 14:27:52-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is continuing to offer free meals to kids this summer.

Established in 1968, the initiative is part of the United States Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Any child or teen under 19 years of age, regardless of school enrollment, is eligible to receive free meals. Eligibility is also extended to students with disabilities up to 21 years old.

All you have to do is show up. There is no form to fill out or identification required.

To find a distribution location near you, call 211, text FOODTX to 877-877, or use this interactive map.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education