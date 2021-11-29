CCISD offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children at 15 elementary schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District and the Nueces County Public Health District are partnering together to vaccinate the children of the Coastal Bend against COVID-19 before holiday vacation.

The clinics will be for children ages five and up. The first doses will be given at 15 different schools across CCISD from Nov. 29 through Dec. 17. Second doses of the vaccine will be given to the children who participated in the first dose clinics from Jan. 3 through Jan. 24, 2022.

The 15 schools participating include:

To pre-register your child for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, click HERE.

Parental consent is required for children under 18, and parents are encouraged to come to the vaccine clinic with their child.

The clinics come as the emerging omicron variant has been identified in South Africa, Hong Kong, Australia, Portugal, and Canada.

Health experts are encouraging adults and children who have not yet been vaccinated to do so in order to receive some protection from COVID-19.