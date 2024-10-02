CCISD needs help naming its newest middle school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Independent School District needs the community's help naming its newest middle school.

The middle school is currently under construction near Creekside Elementary School and will welcome students in August 2025.

"The Board shall name all new school facilities. A new school facility shall be named after the subdivision or area in which it is located or for a person who is or has been prominent at the local, state, or national level," said officials.

According to officials, all suggestions for naming a new facility shall be submitted in writing to the Superintendent using the District-approved form.

If you have suggestions, please review the district's policy below. Then, fill out the required form and email it to SchoolName@ccisd.us.

Participants can also mail the form or drop it off at CCISD's main office at 801 Leopard St. The district will accept suggestions until the close of business on October 31.

"The form shall include the justification for the suggestion," added officials.

You may access the name suggestion here: PROPOSED NAME FOR FACILITY FORM

https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/0e/ba/132b7bb640259f23d861632002b0/proposed-name-form.pdf