CCISD middle school bell schedule to change Sept. 21 to address ongoing bus delays

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi Independent School District is changing its middle school bell schedule to help resolve ongoing bus delays that have affected students at the start and end of the school day.

The new schedule takes effect Monday, Sept. 21, which marks the beginning of the district's second six-week grading period. Middle school students will attend school from 8:50 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. Students may enter the building 20 minutes before the bell rings.

District leaders had already tried an earlier schedule this year to manage the demand for buses. Officials say conditions have improved since the start of the year, but buses are still arriving late to school. Students have also experienced delays during afternoon pick-ups.

Individual schools and coaches will reach out to families about any changes to after-school activities resulting from the new schedule.

CCISD is closely monitoring all bus routes.

Officials will send notification letters to campuses if any specific routes or times change. Schools will then share those updates directly with parents. Updated routes will also be available on the district website before they take effect.

The district says it is facing a significant shortage of bus drivers, noting the challenge is affecting school systems across the country. Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver is encouraged to apply online at ccisd.us.

