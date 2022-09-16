CCISD maritime studies program gets an extra boost to continue its mission

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A program aimed towards helping students find their future career got some extra help Friday.

The Port of Corpus Christi presented a $25,000 grant toward the maritime studies program through the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

The program educates students about training and job opportunities involving the maritime industry, such as learning how to read maps and navigate through ship channels.

It also teaches students about job and training opportunities to keep them working in the Coastal Bend after high school and college.

"This program is more than just the maritime industry," said maritime instructor Vincente Carreon. "It also includes introducing positive behaviors that employers are looking for. We've had a demand for us to kind of get into the hiring skills that students should be able to embody."

Right now, 52 students from across the school district are enrolled in the program.

Students interested in joining can speak with their school counselor about how to get involved.