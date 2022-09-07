CCISD hosts Operation "K.E.Y.S." phone bank for out-of-school youth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District hosted their Operation "Keep Every Youth In School," phone bank Wednesday morning.

Operation K.E.Y.S. is a recovery effort to reconnect out-of-school kids with educational opportunities.

On Wednesday, volunteers reached out to over 450 students that have not gone back to school to see what obstacles they may be facing that are keeping them from returning.

"Sometimes it’s just records that they may need," Jennifer Noyola, Coordinator for Attendance, Dropout and Leaver Prevention for CCISD, said. "Or sometimes it is that they lost housing, or they don't have any type of clothing. We try to get them set up with people in our district that can help. "

Noyola said they usually can track down around 200 students and, through their phone bank, help several families that may have left the community.

"We are five weeks into the first six weeks of school,” Noyola said. "We want to make sure that that gap is a short gap, so if there is some sort of obstacle in getting their child enrolled, we want to be able to help them."

CCISD will continue Operation K.E.Y.S. with a walk Sept. 17 at Mary Carroll High School. You can sign up to volunteer by visiting the district’s website.