CCISD honors area’s top-ranked seniors ahead of graduation

Trevier Gonzalez/KRIS 6
Posted at 6:07 PM, May 20, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In what will be the district’s 13th-annual Academic Achievers Ceremony, ten seniors from eight CCISD high schools were honored tonight at the Selena Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

The event was hosted by the District’s Board of Trustees and administrative leaders.

A total of 80 students walked across the stage to receive a plaque recognizing their academic efforts.

Students were also able to take photos with their favorite teacher.

