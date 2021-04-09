CCISD employees honored for going 'above the line'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District honored some outstanding employees today.

Sandra Flores, the head custodian at Fannin Elementary School, was one of three employees to be named the "Above the Line" Employee of the Month.

This recognition is given to CCISD employees who go the extra mile.

Flores told us some of the most important duties she's performed on her job.

She was presented with a gift bag full of CCISD swag like a lunch box, cups, a hat, pencils and notepads.

Also honored today were 5th-grade teacher Kimberly Wilburn at Garcia Elementary School and Haas Middle School principal Anna Fuentes.

Congratulations to all of them.