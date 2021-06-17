CCISD Board approves raise for all employees effective Sept. 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has approved a 3% raise for all CCISD employees, effective September 1 , 2021.

The salary increase was approved at the Board’s meeting on June 17, and will be funded starting the 2021-2022 contract year. The raise totals a little over $9 million.

“We are grateful for the board’s support of a generous raise for all our employees," said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez in a release.

The school district says some employees will receive a payroll adjustment above the standard raise in order for the district to stay competitive.

“As difficult as this year has been, I’ve never been more proud of this district," said Board President Jane D. Bell in the release.

In addition to the raise, the district has proposed two, one-time stipend payments coming from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III federal funding grant. Both would be 1% stipends paid in December and 2021 and June 2022. The proposal will be brought back to the board at a later date.

