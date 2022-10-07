CCISD and Flour Bluff ISD pass state 'intruder' checks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the days and weeks after the Uvalde school massacre, concerns were raised about safety and security measures in public schools.

The Texas Education Agency put schools on notice to make changes before the start of the new school year.

Random audits began across the state to see if those changes not only were made, but are being enforced.

KRIS 6 News received information on two districts that received perfect scores, the Flour Bluff Independent School District and the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

In September, the Texas School Safety Center and the Texas Education Agency started checking school buildings throughout the state to see if they are secure from intruders.

Their goal is to inspect 100 percent of school districts and 75 percent of campuses across Texas by the end of the school year.

Flour Bluff ISD officials said they received one of those random intruder visits the first week of October and, after trying to enter the campus, the “intruder” failed to get in.

The inspector also checked FBISD’s records of weekly door sweeps.

Superintendent of Schools Velma Soliz-Garcia said in a statement:

“ (...) FBISD is committed to delivering a premier educational experience in a safe and secure environment. Our team of educators will continue to ensure that all mandated safety initiatives are enforced and monitored to meet the State guidelines. Many thanks to our faculty, staff, students, and parents for supporting our initiatives to meet our goals (...)”

“The state auditors say we gotta check them once a week," Kirby Warnke, CCISD chief of police said. "That’s not enough. We check them every single day.”

Warnke said CCISD had six of their campuses checked.

“We knew this was coming so my department has been doing this since August and we’ve been testing our perimeters in preparation for this,” Warnke said. “I’m pleased to say not one of our campuses, was an intruder allowed to get into.”

Warnke said if something is found wanting, a work order is put in and the one’s having to do with security are prioritized. Warnke said so far, 1,300 work orders have been completed since the school year started.

The CCISD school’s checked were Smith Elementary, Galvan Elementary, Grant Middle School, Martin Middle School, Crockett Elementary and the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program.

KRIS 6 called other area districts to see how their inspections went, but have not heard back.