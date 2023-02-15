CCIA hosts TSA pre-check program event

This week the Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) is hosting a TSA pre-check enrollment event. CCIA reached out to Idemia, a security company, to help get flyers processed.

"It’s an expedited program so once you come through it allows you to get through the checkpoints a little quicker than normal," TSA representative Melvyn M said.

That's right. No more waiting in long screening lines, taking off your shoes or taking certain items out of your bags. The agency told us that it's easy to apply, there's just a few steps you have to take.

"They can go to our website and pre-register. Once you pre-register, you get an appointment or you can set it up as a walk-in but you have to pre-register first. Get a UE ID number. That’s important to have a UE ID number to get registered," Melvyn said.

A UE number is a universal enrollment identification number. It is similar to a confirmation code. Without it, you cannot finish the pre-check process. Another important item to bring is proof of identity.

This can be either with a passport or through a driver's license and birth certificate. If you have changed your name for any reason you must bring a marriage license or another document showing proof.

The pre-registration can be done on your computer or phone by answering a few questions. The rest of the process, like taking fingerprints, a picture and getting a background check done, has to be done at the TSA pre-check pop-up office on the airports second floor.

The pre-check program is a great option for anyone who is constantly on the go.

"I thought it would really be handy for anyone who are frequent flyers. You get around the crowds right through and be pre-checked and be ahead of the game," Nebraska native Al Hulbert said.

Once at the airport, the process takes about ten minutes. The last day to enroll is Friday, February 17. The pre-check is good for five years and costs $78.

For more information on how to apply, visit tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov.