CCFD receives 100 free smoke detectors

The donation is courtesy of the Insurance Council of Texas and State Farm
Posted at 8:48 PM, Oct 13, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department received 100 smoke detectors and $5,000 in grant funding thanks to the Insurance Council of Texas and State Farm Insurance.

Fire officials tell us being able to detect a dangerous situation in your home early can make all the difference

"You've got to have working smoke detectors," says Corpus Christi Fire Marshal Randy Paige. "A fire can spread from survivable to unrevivable in two minutes, so these will give you those two minutes to get out."

The fire department will begin passing out smoke alarms to homeowners who are eligible.

To see if you qualify, contact Captain Mark Lewis at 361-826-3922 or email Markle@cctexas.com.

