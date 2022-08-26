CCFD gears up for C.A.R.E. campaign to raise awareness for cancer.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is gearing up for their cancer awareness relief effort or C.A.R.E. Campaign. The association has made it their mission since 2009 to raise awareness and to turn Corpus Christi pink.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters, and research suggests firefighters are at higher risk of certain types of cancers when compared to the general population.

Firefighters can be exposed to hundreds of different chemicals in the form of gases, vapors, and particulates. Some of these chemical substances are known or suspected to cause cancer.

Adult small to extra large size T-shirts cost $20 and sizes 2x-5x short sleeve and all long sleeve shirts cost $25.

They will begin selling these shirts Aug. 26 at Corpus Christi Fire association hall at 6014 Ayers St. From 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.