CCFD firefighters rescue trapped kitten from under Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a wholesome twist, the Corpus Christi Fire Department traded in their hoses and fire suits for ladders and a fishing net for a special type of call - one that was small, gray and furry.

At about 9 p.m., CCFD Station No. 1 received a call about a kitten that was trapped under the Harbor Bridge.

They set out to secure the area and catch the rouge feline.

After about two hours, several attempts to reach the kitten by extending the fire ladder and a lot of patience, firefighters were able to catch the kitten in a net and bring it down to safety.

The kitten was been taken by a bystander at the scene.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.