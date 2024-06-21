CCFD, FEMA, Texas A&M Task Force, CCRTA team up to help North Beach flood victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — North Beach is a place where some flooding commonly occurs, but KRIS 6 reporter Tony Jaramillo spoke with residents who said it's the worst they have ever seen it.

"I might be losing my truck and my car," resident Joe Herrera said.

Herrera described the flooding level he was experiencing as he waded through the water.

"It feels like you’re in a swimming pool. And especially right now people are trying to walk back and forth, people trying to get water and milk," Herrera said.

This time around, flooding caused enough concern to bring in Corpus Christi Fire, FEMA and other agencies to see if anyone needed to be evacuated.

"I’ve been here 3 years. And never seen it this high. I’ve been here a couple of times of times when it rains but it never gets this bad," Herrera said.

Clyde Schilling, another nearby resident we spoke with said he had never seen it this bad.

"This seems to be the worst since we been here. About 4 years ago it was bad but I don’t think it was as bad as this," Schilling said.

Richard Lajeunesse, a tourist from New Mexico said his rental vehicle was caught in the flood and now has water damage.

"This was highly unexpected. Yesterday was just a little bit of rain, we didn’t think anything like this would happen. Going back to the hotel, we got stuck in the flood," Schilling said.

Boats were needed for those who were to be evacuated and CCRTA confirmed at least 20 people were transported from the area to the natatorium on the Southside.

CCFD urged people to avoid the area for their safety.

