CCFD: Brushfire behind Candlewood Suites in Flour Bluff

Corpus Christi Fire Department crews are working another brushfire in the area between Graham Road and Texas State Hwy 358 on Friday evening.

CCFD officials confirmed it is taking place behind the Candlewood Suites in Flour Bluff.

So far, CCFD said only brush is burning in the area.

KRIS 6 News has a crew on scene and will update the story as it develops.

Fire crews are still working on hotspots on a nearby fire from earlier Friday afternoon. That fire was near Oso Bay, and the Corpus Christi Fire Department said that fire is contained and no threat to nearby homes.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.