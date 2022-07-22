UPDATE (2:56 p.m.):

Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha said the fire in the area has been contained.

He said the fire is no longer a threat to any nearby homes.

Original story:

Crews are fighting a large brushfire near Yorktown Boulevard and Starry Lane on the Corpus Christi South Side.

Police have shut down access to Starry Lane, which is close to Oso Bay, as firefighters try to get the fire under control.

People are asked to avoid the area in possible.

There currently is no information as to what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with kristv.com for updates.