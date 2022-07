CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters are working on extinguishing an active fire in the Kings Crossing area, near Villefranche and Sete Drive.

Fire crews are working a brush fire on the golf course in the area.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m., several crews have been called in to help get it under control.

This is a developing story, Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.