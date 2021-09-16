CC Movie nights back at Whataburger Field in October

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Movie nights are back at Whataburger Field! CC Movie Nights presented by Reliant will have a lineup of Disney and Pixar movies available for people of all ages to come enjoy for free at the ballpark for the month of October.

“We are thrilled to bring back CC Movie Nights for a second year,” said Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard in a release.

All movies are free to the public, and will start at 7:00 p.m. with gates into the ballpark opening at 6:30 p.m. Traditional ballpark food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The movie showings and dates are listed below.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Moana

Friday, Oct. 15

Frozen II

Saturday, Oct. 23

Coco

Thursday, Oct. 28

Hocus Pocus

For more information, click here.