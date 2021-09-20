Cause of death determined in Viola Street homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County medical examiner tells KRIS 6 News that a woman who was found dead in her home on Sept. 16 was beaten to death.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Veronica Lopez Navarro, 54.

Corpus Christi police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Viola Avenue on Sept. 16.

Officers arrived just after 2 a.m. and found Navarro's body outside the home.

An autopsy by the medical examiner determined she died from multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

A suspect was arrested in another part of the state that same night and is currently awaiting extradition.

A Corpus Christi police spokesperson says they cannot release the suspect's name until the person is brought back to Nueces County and charged with murder.