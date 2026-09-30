CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ramiro Alejos captured a dark-colored truck hydroplaning right in front of him Tuesday morning on his dashcam.

Alejos said the driver spun back around after the initial hydroplane.

Caught on camera: Dashcam captures truck hydroplaning as rain creates dangerous road conditions

When shown the video, the state Department of Public Safety said the driver who captured it did what he was supposed to do.

DPS recommends checking your tires using the penny trick. Place a penny upside down in the tread — if you can see all of Abraham Lincoln's head, you need new tires immediately.

If your car starts to hydroplane, authorities say you should not panic.

Rob Mallory, a DPS Safety Education and Media Communication Sergeant, said, "Take your foot off the gas. Don't slam on the brakes. You know, when you feel your tires regain control or regain traction on the roadway, then you can slowly start applying that brake."

It is also important not to use cruise control in the rain. Drivers should reduce their speed and increase their following distance.

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