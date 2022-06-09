Watch
Catholic Charities and Mother Teresa Shelter welcome new executive director

Joe Escobedo
Dr. Michele Johnston
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 17:46:46-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new leader has been named for two well known non-profits in Corpus Christi.

Michele Johnston has been named the new Executive Director of Catholic Charities and the Mother Teresa Shelter.

She will manage the day-to-day operations at both non-profits and work with the Diocese of Corpus Christi to help those in need in the Coastal Bend.

Johnston's first day was June 1.

"It's just a lot of good work before I even got here," Johnston told KRIS 6 News. "So, really it's just continuing that same good work and building upon that. Whatever the needs are."

Johnston said she loves Corpus Christi because of all the giving people in the community and looks forward to continuing that mission.

