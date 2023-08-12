Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Catching waves and grabbing cash at Hurricane Alley

Catching a wave and grabbing some cash at Hurricane Alley
KRIS 6 NEWS
Catching a wave and grabbing some cash at Hurricane Alley
Posted at 9:52 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 22:54:46-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Surfers were catching a big wave Friday afternoon. Not out on Padre Island, but at Hurricane Alley Waterpark where a surfing competition took place.

The park's surf simulator, which is called "The Shredder", was where everyone was making a big splash. A lot of prize money was on the line.

First place took home $1,000, second place took home $500 and third place surfed away with $200. The surfers were judged on how smooth, fast and creative their ride was before they wiped out.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Operation SOS