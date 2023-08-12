Catching waves and grabbing cash at Hurricane Alley

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Surfers were catching a big wave Friday afternoon. Not out on Padre Island, but at Hurricane Alley Waterpark where a surfing competition took place.

The park's surf simulator, which is called "The Shredder", was where everyone was making a big splash. A lot of prize money was on the line.

First place took home $1,000, second place took home $500 and third place surfed away with $200. The surfers were judged on how smooth, fast and creative their ride was before they wiped out.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.