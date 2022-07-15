CASA of the Coastal Bend gets extra help just in time for the new school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CASA of Coastal Bend received a huge donation just in time for the new school year.

On Friday, the Keller William Young Professionals dropped off $2,000 worth of backpacks and school supplies to the non-profit.

Friday's collection was from a donation event held last week at Doc's Seafood and Steaks.

CASA represents and advocates for children in need who need a home.

Organizers of the event told KRIS 6 News they always try to give back.

"We live off of the support of our community," said Joe Esquivel, Vice President of Keller William Young Professionals. "That's who we sell homes to and we find it very important to give back to that community that actually supports us. We want to help support them as well."

The community was also able to come out and support CASA at Whataburger Field.

Friday night's game between the Corpus Christi Hooks and Northwest Arkansas Naturals helped raise funds for CASA.

A portion of the ticket sales went to the group.

To learn more about CASA of the Coastal Bend and how to get involved, click here.