Caregiver arrested for taking advantage of elderly, Rockport PD looking for possible victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Rockport woman is in custody after allegedly taking advantage of elderly Rockport residents, according to a Facebook post from the Rockport Police Department.

The Rockport PD recently arrested Aretha Davis on multiple charges including theft of property, exploitation of child/elderly/disabled, evading arrest and other charges involving fraud and forgery. and officials are now asking any victims of her alleged crimes to come forward.

"If you or your family have contracted with Ms. Davis for healthcare needs, we encourage you to check your financial accounts and statements," officials said in the post. "Please contact the police department at 361-729-1111 if you have suspicious or confirmed fraudulent charges."

She remains in custody at the Aransas County Jail on a $155,000 bond.

