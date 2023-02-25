Watch Now
Caraday of Corpus Christi Assisted Living celebrates Black History Month

Posted at 8:06 PM, Feb 24, 2023
Celebrating black history month, that's what Caraday of Corpus Christi Assisted Living facility did Friday at 202 Fortune Dr.

Local civil rights attorney Matthew Manning was there and spoke to residents and staff about black history month and why it is so important. There was even a performance by D.R. Lot, a local church singer.

"Its just something we want to do about bringing the importance of black history. It's everyone's history. Its America's history and here in our industry we are more diverse than anyone else so we have to break down those barriers of color", Ernest De La Garza, an administrator at Caraday of Corpus Christi assisted Living facility said.

The festivities didn't end today as the assisted living facility will have more guests and performances throughout the rest of black history month.

Black History Month