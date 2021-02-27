Car accident causes power outages on Southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A car accident led to hundreds of power outages on the Southside of Corpus Christi early Saturday morning.

According to AEP Communications Director Omar Lopez, a truck crashed on Airline and Holly around 3 am knocking out power to about 900 homes and businesses. Crews were hoping to restore power to the area around 6:30 am but realized a power pole at the intersection was damaged.

As of 10 am, crews were still working on the power pole and hope to have power restored to homes and businesses soon.

