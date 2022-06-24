Cano Health opens new medical center on Ayers Street

Seniors in Corpus Christi have another place they can go to for medical help.

Friday was the grand opening of Cano Health's newest medical center over on Ayers Street.

Founded in 2009, Cano Health has expanded from Florida to other parts of the country. That includes the Coastal Bend.

This new facility will provide primary care, ultrasounds, x-ray services, and more.

“It's all about engaging with patients and providing a safe environment so they can meet with others, and they can have the education they need, the resources they need so they can live a longer and fuller life,” said Cano Health CEO Dr. Marlow Hernandez.

There are two other locations in Corpus Christi: over on Fort Worth Street, and on SPID.