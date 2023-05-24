Candlelight vigil for anniversary of the Uvalde shooting to be held on Ayers St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On the first anniversary of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde— a shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers — the Coastal Bend will remember the victims with a candlelight vigil.

The vigil is being held at the request of Lives Robbed, a group formed by the families of those lost in Uvalde, according to a release from Chispa Texas.

The organization is asking those who can't attend the vigil in Uvalde to light a candle in remembrance of the children and teachers who died in the shooting.

Chispa Texas will be hosting the vigil at 6:30 p.m. at its offices on 1001 Ayers St. in Corpus Christi.

“Our hearts are still with Uvalde," Chispa Director Elida Castillo said. "No person, family, or community should go through what happened a year ago. And we stand with those who are seeking justice and change from our elected officials to stop other families from experiencing this hurt."

