Calallen-area school placed on lockdown after officers respond to aggravated assault

Posted at 3:53 PM, Mar 27, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local school was briefly placed on lockdown after police responded to an aggravated assault near campus.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, at approximately 2:29 p.m., officers responded to a call for an aggravated assault at a location on the 13600 block of Northwest Blvd.

"As a result of the proximity to a local school, the school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution," stated officials in a social media post.

Police officers have already detained the suspect involved in Monday afternoon's incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, but their current condition is unknown.

"No suspects are outstanding at this time," added CCPD.

The school lockdown has been lifted, and dismissal will resume as normal.

