Bye Bye Fresco

Fresco has been a popular spot in Downtown Corpus Christi for the past 3 years. A recent FACEBOOK post stated things are about to change.

Downtown Corpus Christi has seen a revitalization over the last several years and it's brought a lot of businesses to the area, and one of them is Fresco. Sadly they're going to be closing their doors. Lets talk to the husband and wife who followed their dreams.

Oneida Cantu is part owner of Fresco and says, "All you can do is just try. And we tried our absolute hardest, for as long as we possibly could."

Tony and Oneida Cantu are very familiar with the food industry. Oneida got her start as a young girl working at her parents fish market, while Tony has worked in several restaurants over the years. But in 2018 the couple took their love for food to the next level and opened Fresco. But with COVID-19 and now inflation, continuing their dream just wasn't a reality.

Tony Cantu says, "Right before COVID we were getting super busy. We were going to have events and it was like that Spring Break and I remember we felt like this was going to be it."

The Cantu's bought a Food Truck, which got them through the pandemic. But inflation and rising prices on just about everything, staying afloat is no longer possible.

Cantu says, "It jumped from 15 to almost a 100 and it continued rising till it almost hit like a hundred and a half for a case of limes."

A local favorite is their Chicken Tenga, which consist of slow cooked chicken and a variety of chilies. But inflation is impacting the cost of everything.

According to Oneida, "That went up from $1.65 in the beginning of the year to now we're paying $3.00 a pound for just chicken breasts. And chicken thighs are $2.65, when initially they were a $1.30."

With their lease coming up they felt it was time to serve up their final dish.

"Even if it was for a small time we had a little bit of an impact in our community."

The Cantu's say, the last day of operation is set for September 2nd, which coincides with the September Art Walk. Be sure to visit Fresco, located at 619 N Chaparral Street, one last time before their doors are closed for good.